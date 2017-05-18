“What the heck happened?” Man says he doesn’t know why he brutally murdered realtor

HONOLULU, Hawaii – A man who pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of a realtor in 2013 says he doesn’t even understand why he committed the crime.

Prosecutors say Vernon Baker brutally bound and stabbed Mary Beth San Juan 24 times before leaving her body wrapped in a carpet in her driveway.

“She was beaten, stabbed multiple times and we would conclude that the defendant tried to cut off her legs,” said Deputy Prosecutor Wayne Tashima.

After pleading guilty, Baker was sentenced to life in prison, and must serve 20 years behind bars before being considered for parole. He was also sentenced to five years for drug charges.

Investigators say that Baker had met San Juan a few weeks before the murder.

“Mary Beth has helped Mr. Baker in the past find a place to stay for months and I don’t understand how he can do this to somebody who’s as beautiful as Mary Beth, who has always been nice to people. I just don’t understand that,” said Alberto San Juan, the victim’s former husband.

It is something that Baker says he doesn’t even understand.

“What the heck happened? I can’t even understand it myself. You know, that’s what happened with my brain on the drugs and everything. I don’t deserve to live. I don’t deserve to live,” Baker said.