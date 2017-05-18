× What to do if you are on the road when a Tornado Warning is issued

The recent warmer temperatures have many starting to think about severe weather season.

AAA said it wants everyone to be prepared and safe on the road and has a few tips and reminders for drivers.

If you are on the road when a Tornado Warning is issued:

If you see a tornado leave your car and find shelter.

Do not seek shelter underneath a bridge or overpass.

If stranded outside, lie down in a low-lying area away from vehicles, but remain aware of possible flash flooding.

Do not seek shelter in drainage systems, culverts or ditches due to possible flash flooding.

Never try to outrun a tornado.

Wet roads mean poor traction. Conditions are the most dangerous during the first ten minutes of a heavy downpour as oil and debris wash away. Driving on wet roads in the rain is comparable to driving on ice. Go Slow. Allow extra time.

Never use your vehicle’s cruise control setting when roadways are slick.

Reminder: A “Tornado Warning” means a tornado is developing or is actually on the ground. A “Tornado Watch” means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms that may create tornadoes.

