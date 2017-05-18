× Will Rogers World Airport warns travelers of delays, cancellations amid severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – With severe weather expected across the state, airport officials say travelers should prepare for delays.

Will Rogers World Airport announced that air travelers should be prepared for delays since severe weather is possible across the Oklahoma City metro area and Dallas on Thursday and Friday.

Some airlines may pro-actively cancel flights to prevent extended delays in other cities, or to avoid aircraft being damaged by high winds and hail.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, American Airlines had cancelled six of their Dallas/Fort Worth flights.

Most airlines will try to contact passengers if a flight is cancelled, but travelers are encouraged to check on the status of arrivals and departures before they arrive at the airport.