“A complete loss,” Oklahoma business recovering after hit by storms

CORDELL, Okla. - Thursday`s severe weather came rolling in late afternoon producing tornadoes, hail, high winds and heavy rain.

The storms pushed through the town of Cordell leaving behind minor damage but enough to pack a punch for one business.

“Of course, you can see the roof's gone, but the inside was torrential rains,” said Rick Cook, who co-owns Cordell's Gun Store. It was one of at least a dozen structures damaged by the twister.

Cook said he knew the storm was getting bad and decided to check on his ranch before heading to see if the store was still standing.

“I was trying to take care of some of that when the phone started ringing that the roof was off of this [the business], so I came up here and got all the guns out,” said Cook.

The insulation from the roof now covers the ground like yellow patches of grass. While the rain washed away anything of value inside.

“All the inventory is totally soaked, all the boxes have come apart. Most of the inventory except for the guns are going to be a complete loss I`m sure,” Cook said.

The storm didn't just hit the gun store but it also took out a few gas stations, tree branches and power lines. But Cook is just glad things weren't seriously bad.

“No one`s hurt, and all this inventory can be replaced,” he said.

Cook’s next step is communicating with his insurance to start the cleanup process and reopen.