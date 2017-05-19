City council proposing to limit concert venues to three concerts a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local city council is proposing to limit certain concert venues to three concerts a year.

Noise complaints are coming from a neighborhood in northeast 13th just east of Bryant near the Lost Lakes Amphitheater.

“People have complained that the concerts happen all night long,” Ward 7 City Councilman John Pettis said.

That's why Councilman John Pettis is proposing no more than three concerts per year and only on Fridays, Saturdays and legal holidays.

“It's not fair to this neighborhood that they have to hear these concerts way into the late hours, especially during the weekday when many of the residents over here work,” Pettis said.

So, the City is lashing out and threatening to cancel their lease for an adjacent property rented by Lost Lakes Entertainment, restricting city code for the privately owned property where Lost Lakes holds the concerts.

“Councilman Pettis would take the profit out of my client`s operation. You can't get by with just three concerts in a summer season,” Eric Groves, attorney for Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex said.

Pettis also says the types of acts coming to Lost Lakes aren't family friendly.

In particular, Insane Clown Posse; even though the band has performed there before with no problems.

“We received complaints dealing with the type of performers that they have. Some of the performers they have are not family friendly,” Pettis said.

“The entire park has family friendly activities. Some concerts are good for families. Others aren`t, but it is not the business of government to decide,” Groves said.

Lost Lakes attorney believes his clients are being unfairly targeted.

“The Zoo Amphitheatre is also in ward 7, so is Frontier City. Both have concerts in their neighborhoods yet nobody is suggesting their concerts should be limited to three times a year,” Groves said.

“When the first approached me in reference to doing concerts over here, I told them need to be good neighbors and they have shown they have no been good neighbors at all,” Pettis said.

Councilman Pettis tells us it will take one to three months to decide on the proposed ordinance.

He says he will push for the City to end its lease with Lost Lakes Entertainment.