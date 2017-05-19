× Cowgirls Win NCAA Regional Opener

Oklahoma State’s softball team got an impressive pitching performance from Brandi Needham and some late timely hits to beat Florida International 2-0 in the opening round of the NCAA softball regionals in Gainesville, Florida, on Friday.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the 6th inning, Vanessa Shippy doubled home Maddi Holcomb.

Two batters later, Madi Sue Montgomery singled in Shippy to make it 2-0 Cowgirls.

That’s all the offense Needham needed.

She gave up just three hits and retired 13 straight at one point to get the win.

Oklahoma State will play Florida on Saturday at 11:00 am.