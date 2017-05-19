Del City father, son arrested on child pornography charges

DEL CITY, Okla. – A father and son who live in Del City were arrested Friday on child pornography charges.

Investigators with the Edmond Police Department, OSBI, and the Del City Police Department arrested the father, 51-year-old Michael Teaney, and his son, 22-year-old William Teaney.

Both were charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

Police say they were living at the Cedar Hill Apartments in Del City.

Edmond officials are asking residents who live in the Cedar Hill Apartments to come forward if they have information related to the case and call 405-359-4482.