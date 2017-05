EDMOND, Okla. – Police are on scene of a hostage situation in Edmond.

Around 6 a.m., Edmond police were called to a home in the Oak Tree neighborhood, near Oak Tree Rd. and Kelley.

The armed homeowner is reportedly holding his wife hostage.

The Edmond Police Tactical Team is on scene.

No other information is available at this time.

