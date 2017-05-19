× Elk City landfill accepting county storm damage debris at no charge

ELK CITY, Okla. – The Elk City landfill is now accepting storm debris from inside and outside city limits.

There is no charge for county residents or those assisting county residents who are cleaning up a residence or farm hit by Tuesday’s tornado.

Loads must sorted and only certain types of materials can be accepted.

They should be sorted and disposed of as follows:

Wood, sheetrock, shingles, general construction materials and debris may be disposed of in the landfill

Tree limbs will be accepted beginning Saturday, but must be sorted separately

Items not accepted at the landfill are:

Metal debris

Appliances

Machinery

Concrete

Brick

Metal debris, appliances, machinery, and equipment can be taken to local salvage dealers.

The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for landowners who have canyons, gullies or other areas that need filled who might accept concrete or brick debris.

Contact the BCSO at 580-928-1212 if you know a location that can be used.