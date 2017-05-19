Fire crews responding to downed power lines on top of homes in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are responding to downed power lines on top of homes Friday evening.
They are near near the 4200 block of S.E. 59th St.
Residents are asked to stay inside of their homes until lines are shut down.
No injuries have been reported so far.
NewsChannel 4 has a crew on the way.
Powers lines on top of some homes around the 4200 block of S.E. 59th . Occupants asked to stay inside until lines are shut down. No TAC chnl
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 19, 2017