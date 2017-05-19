Friday evening could be stormy for some and then rain moves out later Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY– A few strong or severe storms are possible through Friday evening in southern and southeastern Oklahoma.

The main threats will be hail, flooding, and of course, lightning. Look for a few sprinkles or thundershowers in central Oklahoma, then drying conditions overnight.

The rain should move out of the entire state by late morning Saturday. The rest of the weekend will be mild and dry. There’s another chance for storms Monday. Stay tuned!