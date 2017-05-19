Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Friday evening could be stormy for some and then rain moves out later Saturday

Posted 4:29 pm, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, May 19, 2017

Photo Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY– A few strong or severe storms are possible through Friday evening in southern and southeastern Oklahoma.

The main threats will be hail, flooding, and of course, lightning. Look for a few sprinkles or thundershowers in central Oklahoma, then drying conditions overnight.

Click here for latest watches and warnings 

Click here for interactive radar

The rain should move out of the entire state by late morning Saturday. The rest of the weekend will be mild and dry. There’s another chance for storms Monday. Stay tuned!