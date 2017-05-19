× Metro woman arrested after caught smoking marijuana in vehicle with three-week-old baby

DEL CITY, Okla. – A metro woman is behind bars after getting caught smoking marijuana with her infant in the car.

What caught the officer’s attention first was Ashley Robertson’s speeding through a school zone. What made them perk up was the smell coming from her car.

“They walked up to her and a short time later she noticed a very strong odor of burning marijuana coming from the vehicle” said Capt. Ted Kleber with the Del City Police.

According to the affidavit, there were three people in the car. Robertson, 27, didn’t have a driver’s license and appeared to be high.

And she was honest about it.

“The lady was very upfront she said that ‘yeah, there are some roaches here in the car,’” said Kleber.

Not only was she high, she was allegedly smoking during the traffic stop.

“She goes to the back and askes the lady, ‘how long has ago has it been since you’ve been smoking?’ And she says, ‘I was smoking when you stopped me.’”

Roaches in the car and Robertson’s three-week-old infant in the backseat.

“It’s just irresponsible to willingly put yourself and your child in that spot and at the same time,” said Kleber.

The affidavit says a K-9 officer alerted them to Robertson’s passenger door and when the passenger got out of the vehicle, “a partially burnt marijuana cigar” fell out.

Police also found scales and a grinder in Robertson’s purse. There was also marijuana in the ash tray.

NewsChannel 4 caught up with another driver and he was in disbelief.

“People like that just have no conscience and all they want to do is their drugs or their booze or whatever. They shouldn’t be having kids but you can’t stop it,” said John Aylor.

Robertson was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, child endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no state driver’s license, no insurance and speeding in a school zone.