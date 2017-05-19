Oklahoma City Police looking for suspects who robbed disabled woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection to a robbery involving a disabled woman.

Officials say two suspects robbed a woman in a wheelchair outside of her apartment complex.

A detective assigned to the case went to a convenience store near S.E. 44th and Bryant Ave., obtained the surveillance video, and discovered the suspects had entered the store prior to the robbery.

Police believe the suspects saw the victim outside the store and followed her home.

The suspects arrived in a dark colored Grand Cherokee.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online here.