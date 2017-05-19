Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook named finalist for NBA MVP award

NEW YORK – Although the Oklahoma City Thunder did not make it into the NBA Finals, one player may still bring a trophy back to the Sooner State.

On Friday night, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook was named a finalist for the NBA MVP award.

Westbrook’s historic season came on the heels of the loss of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors last summer.

Despite losing a star player, Westbrook led the team with his inhuman play on the court, earning the Thunder a spot in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Along the way, Westbrook made history and caught the attention of basketball fans across the country.

In March, Brooklyn Nets fans began chanting “MVP” and gave him a standing ovation when he clenched his 33rd triple double.

In April, Westbrook made history when he earned his 42nd triple-double of the season, overtaking Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season.

For months, there has been chatter about the possibility of Westbrook earning the prestigious award.

Shortly after breaking the triple-double record, Thunder fans welcomed the team back to Oklahoma City with chants of “Russell Westbrook-MVP.”

On Friday, those hopes became a reality as Westbrook was named a finalist for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

The finalists for the award include Westbrook, former Thunder star James Harden, now with the Houston Rockets, and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard.

On June 26, the winner of the award will be announced by league officials.