One dead after multiple vehicle wreck in S.W. Oklahoma City, intersection closed

OKLAHOMA CITY-- A multi-vehicle wreck leaves one dead and at least one other injured.

The wreck happened late Friday morning at the intersection of SW 59th and Walker.

Police tell KFOR a person driving one of the vehicles had a heart condition causing the crash involving up to 5 cars and a motorcycle.

That person with the medical condition has died according to officials.

This intersection is expected to be closed for several hours and it would be best to avoid the area.

No other details are available at this time.

35.406214 -97.521328