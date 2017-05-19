Police identify Edmond man accused in hostage situation, standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Police have identified the man accused of holding family members hostage early Friday morning.

Overnight, Edmond police were called to a home in the Oak Tree neighborhood, near St. Andrews and Dundee Drive.

A man, identified as Kyle Wilson, 35, reportedly held his wife and two kids, ages 4 and 2, hostage.

Officials say the wife was able to escape.

Around 7 a.m., the man released the children to authorities.

However, he continued to refuse to come out of the home.

The Edmond Police Tactical Team was called to the scene.

After 10 hours of negotiations, police say the suspect peacefully surrendered.

Wilson was arrested and booked into jail.

BREAKING: Police say the suspect is now out of the home and the standoff is over. @kfor — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) May 19, 2017

More information on what led up to the standoff is expected to be released later.

