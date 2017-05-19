× Senators: Comey to testify publicly before intelligence panel

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify publicly before the Senate intelligence committee, committee leaders announced Friday.

Panel Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner said they will schedule the hearing for after Memorial Day.

President Trump fired Comey less than two weeks ago.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” a statement from the White House read.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” President Trump said.

