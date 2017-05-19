Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Senators: Comey to testify publicly before intelligence panel

Posted 6:02 pm, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 06:08PM, May 19, 2017

FBI Director James Comey is making a dramatic appearance Monday, March 20, 2017 before the House Intelligence Committee and is expected to publicly reject President Donald Trump's claims that he was wiretapped by his predecessor, Barack Obama. (File Photo)

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify publicly before the Senate intelligence committee, committee leaders announced Friday.

Panel Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner said they will schedule the hearing for after Memorial Day.

President Trump fired Comey less than two weeks ago.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” a statement from the White House read.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” President Trump said.

JUST IN: Former FBI Director James Comey agrees to testify in open session before Senate Intelligence Committee pic.twitter.com/ZzbHB4CiH6

Related stories