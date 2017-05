*** SEVERE WEATHER IS LIKELY AGAIN TODAY. STAY 4WARNED. ***

Today’s risk impacts the entire state.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

Heavy rain is expected tonight through Saturday morning, possibly resulting in flash flooding.

The rain should move out of the state by late morning Saturday.

The rest of the weekend will be mild and dry.

There’s another chance for storms Monday. Stay tuned!