Sooner Softball Put On Pause In NCAA Regional

The University of Oklahoma Softball team trailed North Dakota State University 2-0 in the bottom of the first in the opening round of action at the NCAA Regional in Norman.

But the Sooners would have to wait to have the opportunity to answer, a rain delay meant the postponement of OU’s first game until 1:30 PM on Saturday.

The winner of that game will advance to face Tulsa (the Golden Hurricanes winning earlier on Friday) at 5:30 PM.

The loser of the OU v. NDSU matchup will play Arkansas at 8 PM on Saturday.