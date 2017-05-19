Texas man who sued date for texting during movie and then leaving finally gets his money back

AUSTIN, Tex. – A man in Texas who sued his date because she texted during a movie, finally got what he wanted.

Brandon Vezmar said he and Crystal Cruz first met on the dating app “Bumble” and decided to go see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at a movie theater.

Vezmar said Cruz texted through the movie and was tired of it, and asked if she could possibly take it outside.

Next thing he said he knew, Cruz told him, “I’ll be right back,” and never returned to the movie.

He sent her a text the next day saying in part, “Crystal, your behavior Saturday was not only rude but it cost me money. I want you to compensate me for the $17 movie ticket. Will you do this or do I have to pursue the money in small claims court?”

And that’s exactly what he did. Vezmar filed a petition in small claims court against Cruz for $17.31 in damages.

Cruz said that was “insane” and added, “I’m not paying you back for the movie!!”

She says she was texting a friend who had asked how she was doing on the date.

“After the movie started, defendant activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages, in direct violation of the theater’s policy, ” his petition states.

He also says her texting habit was “a threat to civilized society.”

Vezmar said texting at the movies is one of his biggest pet peeves and that “it was kind of a first date from hell.”

Inside Edition brought the two back together at the theater where it all started to try and solve the problem.

With money in hand, Cruz told Vezmar, “The date just didn’t work out.”

Vezmar accepted the money and said he will withdraw his suit.