The Bedlam Waiting Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a rain delay postponed the opening game of the Bedlam Baseball series at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Saturday's situation only slightly improved.

The Sooners and Cowboys got to the bottom of the fifth with Oklahoma State leading 5-2, before weather interfered once again.

OU and OSU were supposed to play a double-header on Friday, however the weather had other plans in mind.

The Bedlam series will resume with the bottom of the fifth inning of game one at 4:35 PM on Saturday. A second game will be played at 7:05, and game three will be cancelled.