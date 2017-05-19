Time to get outside for weekend events as storms clear out!

There’s a new festival in town!

The Oklahoma City Whitewater Festival started yesterday at Riversports Rapids and continues through Sunday.

Some of the rafting sprint races are going on right now, and tomorrow you can watch the canoe slalom team trials, and rafting slalom.

Besides the racing, this is a great family festival with activities, vendors and appearances by the Monster Energy BMX Team.

Admission is free to the festival but there is a charge if you want to try whitewater rafting on Sunday.

The town of Blanchard is celebrating May Daze Festival this weekend.

It runs tonight until 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A $25 wristband gives kids access to all the carnival rides they can handle but enjoying the music and vendors is free.

And maybe you have kids that are crazy about airplanes.

You can take them to the Star Spangled Salute Air Show tomorrow or Sunday at Tinker.

This is a free event!

Gates open at 8 a.m. both days and you’ll be treated to a Thunderbirds demonstration and other aerial acts.

You can also tour some amazing military aircraft and bring a folding chair to sit and watch the fly-over demonstrations.

