Trump wants Oklahoma City Fire Chief for FEMA position

OKLAHOMA CITY – President Donald Trump announced this week his intent to appoint the Oklahoma City Fire Chief to the Department of Homeland Security.

Oklahoma City Fire Chief G. Keith Bryant will serve as the Administrator of the United States Fire Administration at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security.

Chief Bryant is the past president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), past president of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, and past president of the Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association (OFCA).

He is also a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Currently, he serves on the National Fallen Firefighters Advisory Committee and Advisory Board for the Municipal Fire Protection Program (OSU-OKC).

He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Central Oklahoma Chapter of the American Red Cross, YMCA of Greater OKC, and chairs the Oklahoma City National Memorial Conscience Committee.

Governor Brad Henry appointed him to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshals Commission in July 2006.

At this time, no timeline has been established pertaining to Chief Bryant’s retirement from the Oklahoma City Fire Department or his date to report to Washington D.C.