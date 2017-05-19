× Tulsa Police officer acquitted in deadly shooting will return to active duty

TULSA, Okla.–Tulsa Police announce an officer acquitted in the shooting death of an unarmed ma will be allowed to return to duty, but not on patrol.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan issued a statement Friday making the announcement in regards to officer Betty Jo Shelby.

A jury on Wednesday found Shelby not guilty of manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher.

Shelby said she fired her weapon out of fear because Crutcher ignored her commands to lie down and appeared to reach inside his SUV for what she thought was a gun.

But prosecutors said Shelby overreacted.

Jurors who acquitted the white Oklahoma police officer of killing an unarmed black man last year say the officer could have used a less-lethal method to subdue him that could have saved his life.

The foreman of the jury that found Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby not guilty of manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher on Wednesday also says in a letter that jurors weren’t comfortable with the idea that Shelby was “blameless” in Crutcher’s death.

The three-page memo was filed Friday in court. The foreman and others don’t identify themselves in the memo.

Shelby’s defense attorney acknowledged that Shelby could have fired a stun gun instead of a firearm but said the officer had to make a “split-second” decision because Shelby thought Crutcher was armed. No gun was found.

