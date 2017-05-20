Editor of metro newspaper arrested after sending sexual video, conversations to undercover deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSTANG, Okla. - The editor of a metro newspaper was arrested Friday.

The Canadian County Sheriff's Office arrested Jonathan Watje, an editor of the Mustang Times, for having an online sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

The 14-year-old actually turned out to be an undercover deputy.

Officials say their conversations started about two weeks ago, and then became "sexual in nature."

He was arrested at the Mustang Times office Friday afternoon and his cell phone was taken in as evidence.

Watje admitted, once in custody, to sending a sexually explicit video of himself and having sexual conversations with the undercover deputy.

“Based on the facts and how fast it escalated, we did not want to wait for a physical meetup,” Capt. Adam Flowers told the Mustang Times.

Watje had worked at the Mustang Times for nearly 10 years. He was fired after Co-publisher Steve Coulter learned about the investigation.

“We are shocked about this and will not tolerate this type of behavior,” Coulter said. “We completely support the sheriff’s department and their efforts to investigate online child sex crimes.”

Watje faces two counts of lewd acts with a child.