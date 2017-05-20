× Enes Kanter reportedly released after being detained in Romania

Thunder center Enes Kanter has reportedly been released after being detained in Romania by police, according to the New York Times.

Kanter said he had his passport canceled by the Turkish embassy according to this video he posted on Twitter Saturday morning:

I’m being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

Kanter, who is celebrating his 25th birthday today, said in the video he was being detained because of his political views. He’s been an outspoken critic of Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter called him, “the Hitler of our century.”

Instead, Kanter is a supporter of Fethullah Gulen and leader of the “Gulen Movement.” Because of his beliefs, Kanter has been disowned by his family and has even received death threats for his criticism of Erdogan.

Kanter is keeping calm and loose during the detainment. He has even taken pictures with the police who are watching over him in the Romanian airport.

The Thunder are working with the league office and are attempting to gather information about his detainment, but the New York Times reports he was released “to continue his travels.”

Kanter typically spends the first portion of his off seasons hosting basketball camps, feeding the underprivileged, and giving back to communities in need overseas through his foundation the Enes Kanter Light Foundation.

Kanter asked that people pray for him as he tried to work through the ordeal.