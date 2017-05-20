Enjoy the beautiful weekend weather! Sunny, clear skies!

Get ready for a weekend of nice weather, Oklahoma!

After several rounds of severe weather last week, we deserve a break.

Winds will stay strong today out of the northwest with unseasonably cool highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will clear and the sunshine will return!

Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s with patchy fog. Tomorrow will be beautiful with light winds, sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s! A few storms are possible in the panhandle.

Our next storm system moves in Monday with scattered showers and storms beginning as early as the morning hours. Flooding and severe weather will be possible.

Stay tuned for the latest!