Remembering the May 20, 2013 Moore Tornado: Four years later

MOORE, Okla. – It has been four years since the devastating EF-5 tornado passed through Moore.

The EF-5 tornado was just one part of a three day severe weather event.

That day, May 20, 2013, the touchdown first started near Chickasha and began to rapidly intensify.

It then produced a tornado on the west side of Newcastle and moved east/northeast into the city of Moore and parts of south Oklahoma City.

The tornado tore through a 17-mile long path before it finally dissipated near Lake Stanley Draper.

Billions of dollars in damages were reported with more than 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged.

25 people died and more than 300 people were injured.

Seven children who were seeking shelter at Plaza Towers Elementary School died in the tornado.

Click here for more stories related to the 2013 Moore Tornado.