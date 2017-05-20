× Three baby bison born at Chickasaw National Recreation Area

SULPHUR, Okla. -The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is welcoming three new baby bison into the family!

On May 12, park staff reported seeing the three new baby bison at the Bison Pasture.

Officials at the park say bison calves are usually born from late March through May and are orange-red in color, earning the nickname “red dog.”

The park obtained the first three bison back in February 1920.

They were brought by citizens to Platt National Park in horse-drawn wagons from Oklahoma’s Wichita Mountain Wildlife Preserve.

On May 9, 2016, former President Barack Obama signed the National Bison Legacy Act into law, making the American bison the national mammal of the United States.