Two children injured after vehicle jumps curb in front of store in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – Two children are injured after a vehicle crashed into the front of a store in Stillwater Friday afternoon.

The two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were walking in front of the Walls Store with their mother when the vehicle jumped a curb and hit them.

The 7-year-old had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter, and the 4-year-old was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

“I heard someone screaming. I’m praying that no one was killed,” said Michelle Hill, who was near the scene when it happened.

According to the Stillwater News Press, the driver of the vehicle was crying at the scene.