1 dead, 3 in critical condition after high-speed chase ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police said one person is dead and three others are in critical condition after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Saturday night.

Police said it started at N.W. 10th and Western when a black SUV with four people inside ran a stoplight.

A chase started and, at one point, police lost sight of the vehicle. However, moments later, they found the vehicle at N.W. 30th and Hudson.

The SUV jumped a curb and crashed into a concrete and steel-reinforced retaining wall near a home.

Police said one occupant was killed and three others, including the driver, are in critical condition.

Neighbors said it’s not something that happens in their quiet community.

“I wonder what people are thinking about when they do stuff like that. Not to mention, it puts us all in danger,” said John Miley.

As it turns out, this is the second incident like this in three years. The owner of the home with the retaining wall said she put the wall up after another vehicle drove into her home three years earlier.

Police said the survivors of the crash could be arrested when they are released from the hospital.