Big 12 Baseball Tournament Set

It came down to the final two games of the season, but Oklahoma State played their way into the Big 12 baseball tournament with two straight wins over Oklahoma.

The Cowboys had to win both games over OU or their season would end.

The Cowboys hadn't won a game since May 5th and hadn't won a series since April, but when it mattered most, OSU found a way into post season play.

However, there's no welcome committee waiting on OSU this Wednesday. The Cowboys, the eighth seed, open the tournament against regular season Big 12 champions Texas Tech Wednesday at 12:30pm inside the Brick. The Cowboys took their series against the Red Raiders earlier this season.

As for Oklahoma, they open up tournament play Wednesday at 7:30 against Texas. OU lost two of three to Longhorns in the regular season.