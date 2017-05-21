Elderly woman dies in fall off North Carolina overlook

An elderly woman’s body was recovered after a fall off a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook, authorities said.

The victim, identified by Parkway officials as Nancy Ann Martin, 83, died after falling off the East Fork Overlook on Friday.

Martin apparently climbed over the barrier wall and fell over the edge of the overlook in western North Carolina, rescue officials told WLOS.

It’s unclear why or how Martin went over the barrier, and the cause of the accident is under investigation. Officials said her companion called 911 to report the fall.

Her body was recovered about 150 feet down a steep rock face, said Greg Shuping, said the director for Haywood County Emergency Management Director. Rescuers had to rappel down the mountain to reach the body.

The overlook, at an altitude of 4,955 feet, is near Asheville in the Pisgah National Forest.

The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles, through North Carolina and Virginia. The National Park Service said more than 15 million people visited the area in 2016.

“We ask folks is to stay on the paved parkways, the overlooks as well as on the trails that are named trails, that have signage,” Shuping told WLOS.