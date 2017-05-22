Ardmore coach charged after police receive phone with inappropriate text messages

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma coach has been charged with three felony counts of soliciting sexual communication with a minor by use of technology.

Investigators say 31-year-old Virgil Harmon, Jr. allegedly began communicating with a female student at Admore High School beginning in September of last year.

Authorities tell KXII that Harmon, who was a coach at the school, was arrested after a cell phone containing inappropriate text messages was turned over to police.

Police say they are still investigating the case and are looking into the possibility of there being other alleged victims.

“We just want to make sure if this happened to any other student, over the last year or two years, they are located and hopefully we can get an interview with them,” Ardmore Assistant Police Chief Kevin Norris said.

Norris says parents should always keep a close eye on their children

Harmon is due back in court on June 29.