Cherokee, Haskell counties approved for low-interest disaster loans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahoma counties are now eligible to receive disaster assistance as a result of severe weather.

On Monday, Gov. Fallin announced that home and business owners in Cherokee and Haskell counties may receive a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The loans are meant to replace any property not covered by insurance that was damaged during storms from April 28 through May 2.

During those storms, officials say at least 63 homes and businesses were impacted.

Under the rules, the following counties are also eligible for assistance:

Adair

Delaware

Latimer

LeFlore

Mayes

McIntosh

Muskogee

Pittsburg

Sequoyah

Wagoner.

The state is still awaiting a response from FEMA for 18 other counties affected by severe weather.