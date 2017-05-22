× Construction worker injured after platform collapsed at Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – A construction worker was injured after he fell on the roof of the Oklahoma State Capitol Monday morning.

Around 7:48 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Capitol at 2300 N. Lincoln after a construction worker reportedly fell approximately 8 to 10 feet when a platform he was standing on collapsed.

Officials say the man did not fall to the ground, but he did fall onto the roof he was working on.

Initial reports indicate the man may have injured his ankle.

Crews were able to get the man on the roof safely.

He is expected to be alright.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.