Cooking with Kyle: Chilled strawberry and cantaloupe soup

OKLAHOMA CITY – This soup is a fantastic appetizer for a Memorial Day gathering, or the perfect entrée for a hot summer night. It is easy, quick and with added garnish, quite impressive. Enjoy!

1 Cantaloupe, seeded and cut into small pieces

1.5 C Strawberries, tops removed and sliced

1/2 C Greek yogurt or sour cream

1 T honey

1 t ground ginger

1 T fresh lime juice (juice of 1/2 lime)

Pinch salt

Garnish:

Fresh Mint leaves

Thinly sliced Strawberries

Fresh Blueberries or Blackberries

Thinly sliced lime wheels

In a blender or food processor, combine all ingredients except garnish and blend until smooth. (May require 2 batches) Chill for a minimum of two hours to allow flavors to combine. Serve in chilled bowls or cups, adding garnish as desired. Serves 4-6