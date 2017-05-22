Cooking with Kyle: Chilled strawberry and cantaloupe soup

OKLAHOMA CITY – This soup is a fantastic appetizer for a Memorial Day gathering, or the perfect entrée for a hot summer night. It is easy, quick and with added garnish, quite impressive. Enjoy!
1 Cantaloupe, seeded and cut into small pieces
1.5 C Strawberries, tops removed and sliced
1/2 C Greek yogurt or sour cream
1 T honey
1 t ground ginger
1 T fresh lime juice (juice of 1/2 lime)
Pinch salt
Garnish:
Fresh Mint leaves
Thinly sliced Strawberries
Fresh Blueberries or Blackberries
Thinly sliced lime wheels
In a blender or food processor, combine all ingredients except garnish and blend until smooth. (May require 2 batches) Chill for a minimum of two hours to allow flavors to combine. Serve in chilled bowls or cups, adding garnish as desired. Serves 4-6