“I made the 100 percent correct decision,” Kevin Durant talks about leaving OKC for Golden State

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma City Thunder superstar says he made the right decision to leave the team last year.

On July 4, Kevin Durant announced that he would be leaving the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors.

Following his decision, Durant was blasted by analysts for supposedly picking the team that provided him with the easiest road to a championship.

As the Warriors continue to take on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, Durant is talking about his decision to leave OKC for the team of superstars.

“I made the 100 percent correct decision, win or lose,” Durant told The Undefeated. “I feel like this is the place I was supposed to be. I appreciate everything I’ve done before this, but I’m here now, and I feel like it’s a great spot for me to be. This is where I am supposed to be at this point of my life. I’m taking it on and conquering every part of it. I’m enjoying every single step.”

Durant is averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this post season.

Durant says he knows that even if he wins a championship, he is still going to be criticized for his decision.

“They are always going to talk,” Durant said. “Nobody is ever going to be happy, no matter what you do. Definitely, I’ve got a lot of support out here. We get a lot of support. But someone is always going to discredit anything good that happens. That’s just life in general. Nobody is ever going to be 100 percent happy with everything.

“Somebody is always going to disagree. Somebody is always going to discredit. It’s just a part of life. When you want to do it for each other and for friends and family, that’s when it’s purer than anything.”

Durant says that he doesn’t plan on leaving the Warriors any time soon.