Man arrested for murder after leading police on high-speed chase that ended in deadly crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested for murder after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly crash over the weekend.

Saturday night, police said a black SUV with four people inside ran a stoplight near N.W. 10th and Western.

A chase started and, at one point, police lost sight of the vehicle.

However, moments later, they found the vehicle at N.W. 30th and Hudson.

The SUV jumped a curb and crashed into a concrete and steel-reinforced retaining wall near a home.

Police said one occupant was killed and three others, including the driver, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

However, the driver, identified as Marco Hollins, has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Hollins is facing charges for second-degree murder, causing an accident without a valid drivers license resulting in death, driving while privilege revoked and eluding a police officer.