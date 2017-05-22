Midwest City police search for suspects who trashed convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Police said it all started with a fight outside the Circle K convenience store at Tinker Diagonal and Sooner Road in Midwest City.

Two groups of females were fighting and, when a clerk told them she would call police if they didn't stop, their anger turned on employees.

One of the clerks called 911.

You can hear yelling in the background of the call.

"There's an altercation with a bunch of females coming in here trying to fight, and they're tossing stuff everywhere. They're destroying my property," said the caller.

The video shows one suspect pushing over a drink stand by the front door.

And, then another suspect shoves some things at the clerk behind the counter and then starts pushing over other displays.

A male who appears to be with the suspects has to pick her up and carry her out of the store.

When an employee follows her out, she spits in his face.

"Somebody just spit in my employee's face. I need somebody here right away," the caller said to the 911 dispatcher.

"This type of behavior is more like you would be dealing on a school ground than adults at a business," said Sid Porter, Assistant Chief with the Midwest City Police Department.

Police said, while the suspects are only facing municipal charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct, they can carry a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and up to an $845 fine.

And, they said the type of behavior can escalate.

"We try to stop this at the beginning. We always encourage our businesses, if they have any problems, to call us," Porter said.

The suspects left the store before police could get there.

They're hoping someone recognizes them from the surveillance video.