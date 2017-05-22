Ohio mother accused of murdering two children to ‘save them from the evils of the world’

DAYTON, Ohio – Residents in one Ohio community are stunned following the tragic murders of two young children.

Police allege that 30-year-old Claudena Helton shot 8-year-old Khmorra and 6-year-old Kaiden on Thursday morning inside their home.

According to a court affidavit, Helton admitted to shooting the children in the head to ‘save them from the evils of the world.’

“Ain’t no kids thing their mommy would do that, you know what I’m saying. To know that your mommy is your monster, your mommy is the one to attack you and take your life. Don’t no kid think that, ever,” said Deona Terry.

Court records obtained by WDTN indicate that an 11-year-old girl, who was also in the home, was ordered to move her siblings from the home into the front yard.

When police arrived at the home, they discovered Khmorra and Kaiden in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds.

Neighbors say that Helton was seen walking around without clothes and looking confused.

“She wouldn’t blink. She wasn’t violent. She wasn’t aggressive. She wasn’t anything. She was blank,” a neighbor said.

After several days in the hospital, the pair died from their injuries.

Helton pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and felonious assault.