Police: Women damage several racks of merchandise during fight at Midwest City convenience store

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Midwest City are searching for three suspects who allegedly damaged several racks of merchandise at a convenience store.

Investigators say it all began on April 17 when four women got into an argument inside the Circle K convenience store, located in the 5600 block of Tinker Diagonal.

As the argument escalated, one woman pushed over a drink stand and was told to leave by employees at the store.

A short time later, another woman walked into the store and immediately began yelling at the employees.

While at the counter, she pushed several racks of merchandise into the clerk. She is also seen on surveillance video throwing several racks of merchandise to the floor.

At that point, two of the women from the original argument came back into the store and started throwing objects.

Authorities say one woman actually spit in the face of an employee.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the women who were captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

If you have any information related to the case, call the Midwest City Police Department at (405) 739-1306.