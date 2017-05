We will see scattered showers and storms beginning as early as the morning hours in western Oklahoma.

As of right now, the severe threat looks to be confined to western Oklahoma with hail and wind being the main products of the strongest storms.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar.

Some wind threat may make it into central Oklahoma, but this does not appear to be widespread.

We’re back to sunshine and cool temps in the 70s midweek with 80s by Thursday and Friday.