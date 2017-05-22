Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Oklahoma woman

FAIRVIEW, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued Monday afternoon for a missing 78-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Shirley Warner was reportedly last seen around noon Monday near the 300 block of Cimarron Dr. in Fairview.

Warner’s vehicle is a white, four-door 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Oklahoma tag DEN653.

She was reportedly headed to the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Midwest City but is hours late and not answering her phone.

Her vehicle is also gone from her residence in Fairview.

If you have any information on Warner’s whereabouts, contact authorities.