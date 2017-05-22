× Sooners Complete Comeback to Win NCAA Regional

Oklahoma’s softball team completed their unlikely comeback to win the NCAA regional on Monday, beating Tulsa 3-0 at Marita Hynes Field in Norman in the if necessary championship game to advance to their 11th super regional.

The Sooners didn’t take long to get the lead, with Nicole Mendes hitting a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning.

OU added a run in the 5th inning when Macey Hatfield blasted a solo home run to make it 2-0.

The Sooners got an insurance run in the 6th inning on an RBI single by Sydney Romero that scored Mendes to make it 3-0.

OU pitcher Paige Parker scattered eight hits, striking out 10 and walking just one to get the win in the circle.

The Sooners advance to the NCAA super regional round to face Auburn in the best of three series starting Friday.

Oklahoma had to win four straight elimination games in the regional after losing to North Dakota State in the regional opener on Saturday.