Thieves steal guns, jewelry during pawn shop armed robbery

WARR ARCES, Okla. - Monday was supposed to be business as usual for Fast Cash Pawn on Northwest Expressway. Employees were gearing up to make final sales before the store officially closed. But, around 10 a.m., things changed.

“Two individuals made entry into the pawn shop, and several guns were stolen,” said Major John Gray, deputy chief with Warr Acres police.

And, what was a parking lot full of customers was now filled with police. Investigators combed through alleys and streets trying find any piece of evidence about the people who did this.

“Obviously, it's very concerning when you have that few of people, two people that get as many guns as they did,” Gray said.

Officers can't tell us how many guns were stolen, but they do have a way to help them find the stolen weapons.

“We have serial numbers on all those, hopefully. And, we'll be entering those into NCIC soon. So, hopefully, we'll be able to get them back soon,” Gray said.

When they walked in, one suspect pulled out a gun and shot it. Thankfully, police said no one was hit.

The suspects then proceeded to break the glass on the counters and steal the guns and jewelry.

Police said only suspects ran from the scene, but neighbors believe they weren't the only ones involved.

“They probably had a getaway car at some distance,” said Richard Mitchem.

But, police and neighbors said the biggest concern is making sure the guns don't end up in the wrong hands.

“That's putting that much more guns on the street,” Gray said.

As you saw from the video, police have very little to go on. The only clues may be the words written on the hoodies. One had John Marshall on it; the other suspect’s hoodie said Carl Albert High School.