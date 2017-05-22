“This is inconvenient,” Residents prepare for construction noise as stretch of Broadway Extension closes for multiple days

OKLAHOMA CITY – Get ready for what will be a rough ride. A heavily-traveled stretch of highway is about to close for five days.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the stretch of Broadway Extension between N. 36th Street and I-44 will be closed from June 2 to June 7.

Crews will be taking down what’s left of the 50th street bridge, and people in the area are being told to prepare for construction noise.

“We certainly recognize, especially with the homes in the area, that this is inconvenient,” said Terri Angier with ODOT. “It isn’t one of those projects we could have done any differently because of the railroad bridge and 50th street bridge.”

It’s part of a larger, $88 million project that will increase capacity along the highway.

People who live in the area said the noise has already arrived.

“Aw, man, all the way up ‘til 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning you can hear them with a jackhammer,” said resident Henry Rubin.

“We have a white noise machine now that we have on full blast,” said Brian Bakeman.

ODOT said the particular stretch of road was built to handle 30,000 vehicles per day. But, currently, around 100,000 pass through.

ODOT encourages drivers to use alternate freeways and city streets during the closure.

The entire project should be complete in 2020 and include a new, larger drainage system that will prevent flooding.