Watch how strangers treat homeless man asking for directions before, after makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas - A 70-year-old man, who goes by the name of Pops, has been living on the streets of Dallas for years.

"I really never stopped to take time to figure out, you know, how much time and everything, but it's been over, the last over 20 years," Pops said.

At one time, Pops used to work in maintenance and construction in California.

When the work became scarce, Pops found himself living on the streets of Dallas.

For the past 20 years, Pops has been trying to do odd jobs for businesses. Without an ID, he can't get any steady income.

"You know, you always would like to have a job, you know, kinda hard to find, going to get an ID, places you gotta report to, like sanctions for vouchers and things like that," he said.

Working odd jobs helps, but many people who are homeless rely on the kindness of strangers.

"I saw how he was living, and it was heartbreaking. I couldn't let him continue living like that. So I bought him a new tent. It was the biggest smile I'd seen on his face since I'd known him," Laterras R. Whitfield, of HomeBless Life, told KDAF.

KDAF decided to see just how difficult it was for homeless people in Dallas, so they asked Pops to go to downtown Dallas and ask where the library was located.

Some folks were nice enough, but others wouldn't even look in his direction.

After a makeover, the results were like night and day.