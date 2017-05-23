× “007” actor Sir Roger Moore dead at 89, family says

Sir Roger Moore, the actor famed for portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985, has died after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89.

Sir Roger’s family confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he had died after “a short but brave battle with cancer”.

The statement, from his children, read: “Thank you Pops for being you, and being so very special to so many people.”

He played the famous spy in seven Bond films:

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)