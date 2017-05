OKLAHOMA CITY – Do the words green and gravel really go together?

If you look closely at some of Linda Vater’s landscapes, you will see gravel under all that foliage.

In fact, she says that gravel is a great way to manage the one thing all gardeners hate- weeds!

Gardening guru Linda Vater is going through the basics of the gardening technique.

Click here to check out Linda Vater’s blog.